Full Interview: France Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire | CNBC International

Finance Minister of France Bruno Le Maire discusses the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak on France's economy. He says "we are concerned about the consequences of the virus on the level of growth in France."France, being the number one destination for Chinese tourists, Le Maire told CNBC's Dan Murphy that tourism numbers have dropped "quite significantly."