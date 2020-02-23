Full Interview: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan | CNBC International

While Saudi Arabia “stands ready” to support Lebanon, it wants to see a reform plan first, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in Riyadh at the G-20 Summit.In a wide-ranging interview, Al Jadaan also discussed tourism in the kingdom and the coronavirus outbreak.Story: https://cnb.cx/32jj2Hv_____________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...