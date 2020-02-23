Full Interview: Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg | CNBC International

"Our first thoughts are with those people around the world, particularly those in China," says the Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in an interview with CNBC's Dan Murphy at the G-20 Summit in Saudi Arabia.China's closure of their factories has impacted Australia's export markets and caused interruptions to global supply, says Frydenberg.