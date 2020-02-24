Coronavirus outbreak will likely tip Italy into a recession: Economist | Street Signs Europe


Lorenzo Codogno, founder and chief economist at LC Macro Advisors, discusses the coronavirus outbreak in Italy....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved