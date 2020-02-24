India and U.S. in the ‘early stages’ of trade discussions: President Trump | Squawk Box Europe


The U.S. President says he is optimistic that working together with India's PM Modi, the two countries will reach a comprehensive trade deal....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved