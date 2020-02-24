Italian authorities confirm 152 coronavirus cases and 3 deaths | Squawk Box Europe


Class CNBC's Claudia Pensotti outlines the latest developments in Italy as the country grapples with an outbreak of the new coronavirus....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved