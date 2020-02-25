Bahrain oil minister comments on new coronavirus cases | Squawk Box Europe

Bahrain has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus. “They’ve been ready for it and now it’s a matter of containment,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s minister for oil. _________________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci