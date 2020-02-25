Don’t see a recession happening in Europe yet, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe


Fiona Frick, CEO of Unigestion, says she expects a deceleration in the European economy but no recession is on the horizon right now.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved