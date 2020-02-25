Expectations are rife that Saudi Arabia will push for a cut to oil production | Capital Connection

CNBC's Dan Murphy reports from G-20 Summit in Riyadh as oil prices continue to tumble. The rapid spread of the coronavirus in several countries outside China has left investors concerned about oil demand.