Full Interview: Jayant Sinha, India’s former Minister of State for Finance on Trump’s visit to India

Jayant Sinha, chairperson of India's parliamentary standing committee on finance discusses the country's relationship with the U.S. and China as the world's two largest economies compete for dominance in the technology space. ---------- Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...