Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim is losing his bid in becoming the next PM: Professor| Capital Connection

Joseph Liow, professor at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies discusses Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's surprise resignation on Monday that thrust the country into political uncertainty. While Mahathir remains as interim leader, he says that the interim is "really about excluding Anwar from post-Mahathir configuration of power."