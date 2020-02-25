U.S. stocks drop sharply to their lowest in two years: Strategist | Capital Connection

Homin Lee of Lombard Odier discusses the plunge in U.S. stock markets in Monday’s session as the number of coronavirus cases outside of China surges. Story: https://cnb.cx/2vYN0EH ________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...