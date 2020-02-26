Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak reign was ‘much better’ than the Muslim Brotherhood, says chairman

Naguib Sawiris, chairman and CEO of Orascom Telecom says Egypt was stable during Mubarak’s leadership and he has “done his best.” _______________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci