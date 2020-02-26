Emirates boss reflects on first 35 years of the Dubai carrier | CNBC Conversation


Tim Clark has been with Emirates since the beginning. CNBC's Hadley Gamble asks the airline president about the early days and how the industry viewed the company.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved