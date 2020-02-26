Full Interview: India Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | CNBC International


Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s official visit to India, Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas spoke to CNBC’s Tanvir Gill on diversifying India’s energy sources, the nation’s growing oil imports from the U.S. and his meeting with his U.S. counterpart. ---------- Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci

