Full Interview: India Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | CNBC International

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's official visit to India, Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas spoke to CNBC's Tanvir Gill on diversifying India's energy sources, the nation's growing oil imports from the U.S. and his meeting with his U.S. counterpart.