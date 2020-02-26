Kylie Minogue’s advice to emerging female artists | CNBC Conversation


CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum speaks to music icon Kylie Minogue who reflects on more than 30 years in the music industry and gives advice for emerging female artists.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved