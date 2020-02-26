Mashreq Bank chairman on importance of education for refugees | CNBC Meets
Chairman of Mashreq Bank and his family's education foundation, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, talks to CNBC's Tania Bryer about his work to provide education for young refugees.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.