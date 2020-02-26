Mashreq Bank chairman on importance of education for refugees | CNBC Meets


Chairman of Mashreq Bank and his family's education foundation, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, talks to CNBC's Tania Bryer about his work to provide education for young refugees.

