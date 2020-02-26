‘No doubt’ coronavirus will have real financial impacts: Carlyle Group CEO | Street Signs Europe


Kewsong Lee, co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, says the global economy will take longer than people expect to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved