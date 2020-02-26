Pop star Kylie Minogue confirms she’s back in the studio | CNBC Conversation


Almost two years on since the release of her country-infused album "Golden," Kylie Minogue reveals to CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum that she's working on new material.

