Recession ‘not impossible’ as coronavirus spreads, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe


Eric Moore, fund manager at Miton Group, discusses the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on European stocks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved