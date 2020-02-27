Asia’s growing addiction to the ultramarathon | CNBC Sports


Ultramarathons are races of more than 26 miles, and they're becoming hugely popular, especially in Asia. CNBC's Uptin Saiidi visits Hong Kong's annual Hong Kong 100 Ultramarathon to meet the athletes putting themselves through the ultimate test of human endurance.

