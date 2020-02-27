Coronavirus: Don’t see the end of the tunnel yet, strategist says | Capital Connection


Kang Wu of S&P Global Platts discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved