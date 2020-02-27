Government spending is what’s needed to fight coronavirus: Citi Private Bank | Capital Connection


Ken Peng of Citi Private Bank believes that monetary policy is not the appropriate tool to deal with the coronavirus emergency.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved