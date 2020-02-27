Societe Generale sticks to cyclical strategy despite coronavirus | Capital Connection


There will be a recovery from the coronavirus, and Societe Generale's Frank Benzimra is sticking to his bets on tourist-related names to make a cyclical rebound.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved