Coronavirus: Market reaction comparable to financial crisis, economist says | Street Signs Europe


Jinny Yan, chief China economist at ICBC Standard Bank, discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved