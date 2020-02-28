Full Interview: Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Budget 2020 | CNBC International


Two days after delivering Hong Kong's 2020 budget, the city's Financial Secretary Paul Chan spoke to CNBC's Emily Tan on the current challenges affecting Hong Kong such as the coronavirus outbreak and social unrest. Story: https://cnb.cx/3anTfkn ---------- Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved