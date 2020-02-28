Market will work its way through coronavirus crisis, strategist says | Capital Connection


James Morton, CIO at Santa Lucia Asset Management, discusses the market sell-off in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved