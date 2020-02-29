The Rise Of The Drive-Thru

Drive-thrus were developed in the 1950s to make fast-food even faster. Drive-thrus have been surging in popularity—nearly 40% of consumers reported they're using the drive-thru more often. To stay competitive, providing solid drive-thru service can be make or break for a restaurant.