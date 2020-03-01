Prepare for a coronavirus pandemic, WHO chief says | Full Interview

As coronavirus spreads around the world, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization says the window for containment is narrowing, and warns of a global pandemic. Coming off Wall Street's worst week since the financial crisis, Dr Tedros also tells CNBC's Hadley Gamble, at the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, markets should calm down and see reality.