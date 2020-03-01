Prepare for a coronavirus pandemic, WHO chief says | Full Interview


As coronavirus spreads around the world, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization says the window for containment is narrowing, and warns of a global pandemic. Coming off Wall Street’s worst week since the financial crisis, Dr Tedros also tells CNBC’s Hadley Gamble, at the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, markets should calm down and see reality. Story: https://cnb.cx/2Tlcns0 ______________________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci

