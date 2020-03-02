How The ‘Boring’ Toyota Camry Became A Best-Seller In America

The Toyota Camry could be called one of the most rational and reliable vehicles ever made. While Toyota and its passenger cars do have a reputation for being rather bland, it appears that quite a few people do want to own one. In 2019, the Camry was the best-selling passenger car in the United States. However, sedans like the Camry seem to be steadily vanishing from roads in the U.S. and other markets around the world.