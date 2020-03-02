She borrowed her mom’s savings to build a multimillion-dollar fashion empire | Make It International

32-year-old Rachel Lim's multimillion-dollar women's clothing line Love, Bonito is using technology to reinvent retail. CNBC Make It's Karen Gilchrist met with the formidable fashionista to hear how she bet her mom's savings on her big dream.