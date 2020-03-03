China a ‘peculiar situation’ for BMW — but not too pessimistic, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe


BMW CEO Oliver Zipse discusses the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the automaker's operations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved