Coronavirus death toll continues to rise | Capital Connection

"There were nine times more cases reported outside of China, than inside of China," says the WHO's director-general. The epidemics in Iran, Japan, South Korea and Italy are of the "greatest concern," says the WHO, as CNBC's Matthew Taylor and Dan Murphy report.