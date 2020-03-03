Israel’s Netanyahu gains in vote, but short of majority | Capital Connection

Jonathan Schanzer of FDD discusses Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex West Bank settlements after the elections and he says "we are very far from watching Israel making those sorts of decisions."