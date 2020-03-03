Israel’s Netanyahu gains in vote, but short of majority | Capital Connection


Jonathan Schanzer of FDD discusses Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to annex West Bank settlements after the elections and he says “we are very far from watching Israel making those sorts of decisions.” ___________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved