Markets haven’t priced in a coronavirus pandemic, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe


Nadia Grant, head of U.S. equities EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle Asset Management, discusses investment strategy amid uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved