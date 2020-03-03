The Fed rate cuts may not even be necessary, says economist | Capital Connection


Financial markets and the White House are demanding interest rate cuts from the Fed, says Rob Carnell, chief economist at ING, where he discusses whether the Fed’s cuts could work or not. ______________________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved