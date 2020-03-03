The Fed rate cuts may not even be necessary, says economist | Capital Connection

Financial markets and the White House are demanding interest rate cuts from the Fed, says Rob Carnell, chief economist at ING, where he discusses whether the Fed’s cuts could work or not. ______________________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci