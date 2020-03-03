The UK is considering walking away from Brexit talks, says executive | Capital Connection


Executive Director of the Asian Trade Centre, Deborah Elms, discusses the U.K.- EU trade talks and says "the one card that Boris Johnson has is to walk away.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved