Amazon’s Expired Food Problem

Amazon is shipping out food products from third-party sellers that are expired, stale, or tampered with. Four months after CNBC first reported the problem, a new analysis found the sellers are still shipping expired food, even as regulation begins to catch up. Amazon told CNBC that this happens in very isolated incidents, and that it will suspend or terminate a seller's account for violations of its strict policies. Still, the CNBC analysis found expired hot sauce, beef jerky, granola bars, Doritos, coffee creamer and baby food being sold by third-party sellers, which can impact consumer trust of the brands and Amazon itself.