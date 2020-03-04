Blue Bird CEO says passengers ‘love’ its EV taxis | Managing Asia


Noni Purnomo of Blue Bird discusses the economics of using electric vehicles with CNBC's Christine Tan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved