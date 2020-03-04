Coronavirus: Easing financial conditions the right thing to do says Fed official | Squawk Box Europe


Loretta Mester, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

