People were ‘massively complacent’ about the coronavirus crisis, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe


Andrew Jackson, head of fixed income at Federated Hermes, discusses how the coronavirus outbreak may impact markets.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved