Politics does not enter the room in policy decisions, Fed official says | Squawk Box Europe


Loretta Mester, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, discusses political pressure on the central bank.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved