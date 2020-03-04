WHO chief: Coronavirus is everybody’s enemy | Squawk Box Europe


Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, says discrimination and stigma around the new coronavirus is "more dangerous than the virus itself."

