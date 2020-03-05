OPEC will find way to help oil through coronavirus, Iran’s petroleum minister says | Squawk Box Asia


Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh speaks to reporters ahead of OPEC's meeting in Vienna.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved