US markets may see some pullback after the ‘huge rally,’ advisor says | Street Signs Asia


"Fear is definitely gripping this market," says Adam Dawes from Shaw and Partners.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved