Why Don’t We Have Flying Cars Yet?

Companies like Boeing, Airbus, Toyota and Uber are recognizing the need for more efficient travel, and injecting millions into developing VTOLs, or Verticle Takeoff and Landing Vehicles. Though these vehicles don’t much resemble the flying cars of “Back to the Future” or “Blade Runner,” they have the potential to fundamentally change the way we commute in cities. Experts predict the market for urban air mobility to reach $1.5 trillion by 2040. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Why Don't We Have Flying Cars Yet?