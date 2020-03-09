‘I cannot see us not agreeing’ on an OPEC+ production cut, says UAE energy minister | Squawk Europe

Ahead of meetings with non-OPEC allies in Vienna Friday, The UAE's Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei discussed the possibility that Russia would agree to proposed production cuts.