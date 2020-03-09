Lebanon defaults on $1.2 billion bond | Capital Connection

Lebanon announced that it cannot meet its debt payments and halted a March 9 bond payment of $1.2 billion. Jaap Meijer, head of Equity Research at Arqaam Capital, discusses the latest financial crisis afflicting the heavily indebted state.