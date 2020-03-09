OPEC+ consultations are continuing, Secretary General Barkindo says | Squawk Box Europe


OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo speaks to reporters after the oil group failed to reach an output deal with its allies.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved