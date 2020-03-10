Are Folding Phones Making A Comeback?

Folding phones are back. Samsung has the infamous Galaxy Fold and new Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola has its retro Razr, and there are plenty of other phones on the market. But what is so great about folding phones that these companies feel the need to bring back this form factor? CNBC's Todd Haselton, YouTuber Zack Nelson and analyst Patrick Moorhead weigh in on this new take on a classic design.